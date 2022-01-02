Michelle Obama Kicks Off 2022 in Shorts and Strappy Mules with Barack Obama

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Michelle Obama kicked off 2022 on a sleek note, thanks to a strappy pair of mules.

While celebrating with husband Barack Obama, the “Becoming” author posed for a New Year’s photo in a sharp pair of black short shorts. The high-waisted piece, which slightly flared at the hem, was worn with a black camisole for a single-tone look. Obama topped her outfit with a glittering Etro jacket, which featured a black sash waist tie, sharp lapels and intricate yellow, white and gold floral embroidery. Her ensemble was complete with large gold hoop earrings and two strands of gold beads, as well as an “M”-shaped ring.

“Happy New Year from me and my boo!,” Obama captioned the sweet photo, where she matched with Barack in gold “2022” glasses. “Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health.”

When it came to footwear, Obama chose a pair of strappy mules by Cult Gaia. Her Cassie style featured thin intertwined black leather straps, as well as a slightly squared footbed. The pair was complete with acrylic black sphere-shaped heels, which totaled 2.25 inches in height. Obama’s footwear gave her look a summer-worthy twist, and created a monochrome look when paired with the rest of her outfit. Her mules retail for $129 (on sale from $172) on Nordstrom.com.

Sleek mules have made a widespread return to shoe wardrobes, due to their ability to be easily slipped on and off. Pointed-toe and strappy pairs from brands like Kurt Geiger, Roger Vivier and Prada have grown in popularity from details like statement heels, smooth textures and dramatic embellishments. Obama is the latest star to wear a pair; in recent weeks, Whitney Port, Kourtney Kardashian and Chriselle Lim have also worn styles from Marc Fisher, Celine and Jimmy Choo.

When it comes to shoes, Obama’s pairs range from preppy to bold. The former first lady often wears glamorous and chic heels for formal and speaking events, ranging from Jimmy Choo peep-toed styles to neon Stuart Weitzman pumps and sequined Balenciaga boots. She’s also known for incorporating affordable shoes into her wardrobe from brands like Zara and Converse. When off-duty, Obama frequently wears leather sneakers, sandals and sharp flats.

