Michelle Obama Models Breezy Victoria Beckham Blouse & Metallic Blue Pumps at ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour

Michelle Obama hit the stage for “The Light We Carry” book tour stop in Chicago, her home city, yesterday. For the occasion, the former first lady shared the stage with former talk show host David Letterman dressed in colorful Victoria Beckham and metallic Stuart Weitzman pumps.

The author wore a black collared blouse with flowing black details, the strips of fabric creating a cascading motion as if they were blowing in the breeze. On bottom, Obama sported high-waisted trousers with a green, blue, and black stripe running vertically down one of the pant legs.

Michelle Obama on the Chicago leg of her tour on Dec. 5, 2022 via her stylist Meredith Koop’s Instagram story. CREDIT: Via Instagram

As for accessories, the star sported asymmetrical Fay Andrada earrings accompanied by eye-catching rings. Obama’s tresses were braided back into a dynamic high ponytail, keeping her strands out of her face in the process.

Obama completed her look with sleek deep blue pointed-toe pumps that streamlined the outfit. The heels, which stand at around 3 to 4 inches tall, also featured a reflective finish. Pointed-toe pumps are loved by many celebrities and public figures, Obama included, for their versatility and sleek silhouette.

Michelle Obama on the Chicago leg of her tour on Dec. 5, 2022 via her stylist Meredith Koop’s Instagram story. CREDIT: Instagram

When it comes down to shoes, Michelle tends to gravitate towards bold and preppy styles centering around whimsical patterns or vibrant colors. The podcast host often wears glamorous silhouettes by Sophia Webster, Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman, Christopher John Rogers, and Balenciaga. Obama also incorporates affordable styles from a wide range of brands like Zara and Converse. When off-duty, she likely slips into sneakers, cozy sandals, and sharp flats.

On the Philadelphia leg of her tour, Obama hung out with CBS broadcast journalist Gayle King dressed in a black Bottega Veneta suit. The attorney chose a set of sharp boots for her on-stage look.

