Michelle Obama Styles Stella McCartney Utility Jumpsuit With Burgundy Boots on ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour

Michelle Obama took to the stage for the second night of her “The Light We Carry” book tour stop in Chicago, her home city, yesterday.

For the occasion, the former first lady shared the spotlight with fellow Chicago native and author Heather C. McGhee. Obama shared a video of her backstage with McGhee to her Instagram. Obama was dressed in a Stella McCartney jumpsuit with burgundy boots.

The jumpsuit, like many of its kind, was collared and featured a slouchy oversized silhouette and stark white stitching that contrasted the wine-colored hue of the fabric. The style was belted in the middle, defining the waistline, and paired alongside gilded jewelry. The attorney wore her dark tresses in a voluminous teased ponytail, situating the front-facing pieces into a sweeping side part.

Jumpsuits have a unique history. They were first created in the early 1900s for people who were, yes, literally jumping out of planes. The style first transferred over to the fashion scene in the 1930s, but was mostly utilitarian (a la Rosie the Riveter) for several decades.

On her feet, the author opted for burgundy pointed-toe ankle boots fitted with stiletto heels and a sleek suede silhouette. A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more.

Michelle Obama speaks onstage during the Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry Tour at Warner Theatre on Nov. 15, 2022 in Washington. CREDIT: Getty Images for Live Nation

When it comes down to shoes, Obama tends to gravitate towards bold and preppy styles centering around whimsical patterns, crystalized embellishments, or vibrant colors. The podcast host often wears glamorous silhouettes by the likes of Sophia Webster, Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman, Christopher John Rogers, Balenciaga, and many more.

