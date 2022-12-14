Michelle Obama Shines in Sequin Blazer With Wide-Leg Trousers & Silver Slingback Pumps on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Michelle Obama vibrantly sparkled while appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Dec. 12. The former first lady stopped by the late-night talk show to chat about her new book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” spending time with her husband Barack Obama post-presidency, Christmas memories with her family and lessons she has learned from her mother.

Michelle looked stunning for her appearance. The “Becoming” author donned a teal power suit. Her ensemble consisted of a glittering sequin blazer that featured wide lapels, structured shoulders and was adorned with a 3D lotus flower. Michelle wore the overcoat with a light blue blouse and wide-leg trousers.

For glam, Michelle went with soft neutral makeup and a glossy pout. She styled her knotless braids in a high ponytail and let it sit on her shoulder. To place more emphasis on her look, she accessorized with diamond hoop earrings.

Michelle Obama appears on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Dec. 12, 2022. CREDIT: ABC

Completing Michelle’s look was a set of silver metallic slingback pumps by Anny Nord. The silhouette had an elongated pointed toe with a thin strap at the back of the ankle and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Slingback pumps are one of the most elegant shoe styles that will never go out of style. The heels are a modern staple as they pair well with evening attire.

Michelle Obama appears on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Dec. 12, 2022. CREDIT: ABC

When it comes down to shoes, Obama tends to gravitate towards bold and preppy shoes centering around whimsical patterns or vibrant colors. The podcast host often wears glamorous silhouettes by Sophia Webster, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Christopher John Rogers. Obama often incorporates affordable styles from a wide range of brands like Zara and Converse. When off-duty, she likely slips into sneakers, sharp flats and cozy sandals.

