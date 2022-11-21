Michelle Obama Dances in Spike Heels With Gayle King at ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour in Philadelphia

Michelle Obama stepped out in sharp style for her book tour in Philadelphia over the weekend. The former first lady is currently promoting her latest book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.”

Obama appeared onstage with CBS broadcast journalist Gayle King at The Met Philadelphia on Nov. 19. Shortly after making her debut, Obama took to Instagram to share a video of herself and King on Instagram. The duo dances backstage to Bill Withers, “Lovely Day.”

“Philadelphia! Thank you to everybody who joined @GayleKing and me last night on tour. It meant a lot to talk about the tools and techniques I use to overcome amid times of uncertainty-and now I want to hear from you, too. Tell me what you do to stay balanced in the comments,” Obama wrote under the post.

When it came to the outfit, the “Becoming” author wore a black suit by Bottega Veneta. The ensemble consisted of a high-collared overcoat and matching pleated trousers. For glam, Obama went with a shimmering eyeshadow and a glossy pout. She styled her hair in a low curly ponytail and accessorized with small spiked hoop earrings and long, gold metallic nails.

Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the podcast host completed her look with a sharp set of boots. The silhouette had a pointy metallic nail and a thin stiletto heel.

Gayle King showcased her vibrant style in an Adidas x Gucci Cotton Jersey dress. The reporter and television personality complemented the garment with sparkling silver sneakers.

Obama tends to gravitate towards bold and preppy shoe styles. She often wears glamorous silhouettes by Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Balenciaga. She will also incorporate affordable styles from brands like Zara and Converse. When off-duty, she will likely slip into sneakers, sandals and sharp flats.

