Michelle Obama Upgrades Canadian Tuxedo With Green Pointy Pumps for ‘Ellen DeGeneres’

Michelle Obama was casually chic as she appeared yesterday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The former first lady kicked back with Ellen DeGeneres for one of their final times together as the sensational talk show wraps up its final season.

The duo caught up on life and chatted about her daughters Malia and Sasha Obama moving into adulthood, Barack Obama’s Presidential Center and the moment DeGeneres received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The “Becoming” author put her own twist on a Canadian tuxedo. Obama wore a full denim ensemble by Rejina Pyo. The outfit consisted of a long-sleeve belted jacket. The 1970s-inspired outerwear had a pointy structured collar, a wide belted waist and a curved hemline. She teamed the top with matching flare-leg trousers.

She parted her hair to the side and styled her raven tresses in soft curls. Obama kept her accessories minimal only adding hoop earrings, several rings and neutral nails.

Her shoes were the highlight of ensemble. Obama added a pop of color to her look with pointy green pumps. The slip-on style included a triangular pointed toe and a sharp stiletto heel.

The reunion didn’t stop there. A skit on DeGeneres’ YouTube channel also showed the pair partaking in a nude model painting class. The hilarious moment shows the group singing Madonna’s “Like a Virgin” together. Obama swapped her denim outfit for a patterned color block button up top with dark denim jeans. The length of her pants gave a peak at her footwear choice, which appeared to be a while silhouette.

Obama has a penchant for bold and preppy footwear. She often wears glamorous and chic styles by Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Balenciaga. She’s also incorporates affordable styles from brands like Zara and Converse. When off-duty, she will likely slip into sneakers, sandals and sharp flats.

