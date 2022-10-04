Michelle Obama Lets Her Feet Breathe With Barack Obama in Adidas on 30th Anniversary Beachside Date

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Michelle and Barack Obama shared a slideshow of photos to their Instagram yesterday celebrating their 30 anniversary with their toes in the sand. The caption on the post reads, “Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you, @BarackObama!”

The photos saw Michelle and her husband dressed in casual-wear with comfy clean footwear. Michelle sported a white cropped sleeveless tee, which she wore layered under a cream cardigan with a long cape-like back and swirling white detailing. The trousers in the set were high-waisted and adorned with the same swirling white pattern. The former first lady of the United States donned a silky scarf and fitted her face with chunky black sunglasses.

With her shoes off and in her hand, the author was able to show off her white canvas kicks. The simple shoe differed from her husband’s, the low-top featuring thick rubber soles, on sturdy white canvas with white laces.

The former President of the United States wore khaki pants, which he rolled up for fear of an oncoming wave, the political figure pairing them with a black jacket and green and white Adidas Stan Smith sneakers with green detailing.

When it comes down to shoes, Michelle tends to gravitate towards bold and preppy shoes centering around whimsical patterns or vibrant colors. The podcast host often wears glamorous silhouettes by Sophia Webster, Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman, Christopher John Rogers, and Balenciaga. Obama often incorporates affordable styles from a wide range of brands like Zara and Converse. When off-duty, she likely slips into sneakers, sandals and sharp flats.

