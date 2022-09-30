×
Meryl Streep Looks Elegantly Sharp in All-Black Ensemble & Pointy Pumps at Albie Awards Afterparty

By Maria Poggi
Meryl Streep was effortlessly chic at the Albie Awards afterparty in New York City last night. The event was organized by the Clooney Foundation For Justice.

The actress wore a sophisticated all-black number featuring flare pants and a long-sleeved top for the festivities. Streep matched the outfit with a black rectangle evening clutch and accessorized minimally with jewelry, including a gold necklace and dangling sparkling earrings. She also wore her go-to pair of reading glasses to the afterparty.

The Clooney Foundation Albie Awards-Arrivals NY Public Library, NY. 29 Sep 2022 Pictured: Meryl Streep. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA902684_033.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Meryl Streep was at The Clooney Foundation Albie Awards in New York City. 
CREDIT: MEGA
To complete her look, Streep slipped on a pair of black pointed-toe pumps, also matching her look.

Meryl Streep and her daughter seen arriving At The Mark Hotel For The Albie Awards Afterparty.Pictured: Meryl Streep Ref: SPL5490025 300922 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Meryl Streep was seen arriving At The Mark Hotel For The Albie Awards Afterparty last night.
CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Streep attended the event along with her daughter Grace Gummer and son-in-law Mark Ronson.

The Albie Awards is an event put on by the Clooney Foundation For Justice and it was held at The New York Public Library by co-hosts and celebrity couple, Amal and George Clooney. Michelle Obama, Dua Lipa, Drew Barrymore and other celebrities also attended the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards. The award event honored individuals who are devoting their lives to justice, at great personal risk. It’s part of Clooney’s personal fight, which they say is a response “to what we see in the world.”

