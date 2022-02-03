×
Melissa McCarthy Elevates ‘Ugly’ Sandals With a Billowing Dress & Kissable Scarf for Valentine’s Day Project

By Jacorey Moon
Melissa McCarthy pops in light colors. The “Identity Thief” star was spotted while out and about in Studio City, Calif., on Wednesday while on the set of a Valentine’s Day-related project.

For the outfit, McCarthy donned a white ankle-length dress that featured a light blue and pink print scattered all-over the garment. It had long sleeves and a billowing hemline that provided a lot of movement. She accessorized with a pink scarf printed with red kisses and a brown belt that cinched her waist and amplified her streamlined vibe.

Melissa McCarthy, Studio City, Ugly sandals, Feb. 09 2022
Melissa McCarthy films a Valentines Day project in Studio City, California on Feb. 02, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA
Melissa McCarthy, Ugly sandals, Studio City, Feb. 02 2022
A closer look at Melissa McCarthy’s white “ugly” sandals.
CREDIT: MEGA

To ground everything, McCarthy wore a pair of white “ugly” sandals that incorporated a two-strap design. The shoe trend has gained in popularity during the course of last summer, and recently, celebs like Tracee Ellis Ross, Britney Spears and Chrissy Teigen have been seen in variations of the style.

When it comes to McCarthy and her sartorial tastes, she tends to don pieces that feel trendy while also placing an emphasis on comfort. For example, on her Instagram feed, we see her wearing flouncy printed dresses and whimsically printed robes that speak to McCarthy’s eye for vivacious garments that are just as lively as her persona. Recently, at the 2021 InStyle Awards, McCarthy donned an all-black monochromatic getup that consisted of a flowy top, taper pants and peep-toe sandals.

McCarthy has also carved out her own lane within the fashion industry and has created a capsule collection of clothing with the label “Seven7.” She starred in the Christmas campaigns for the collaborative effort.

See more celebrities in “ugly” sandals.

