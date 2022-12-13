Melissa McCarthy Embraces the Holidays in Whimsical Christmas Dress & Red Pumps on ‘James Corden’

Melissa McCarthy was in a festive mood on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” The “Bridesmaids” actress, who was joined by singer Josh Groban, spoke about her whiskey collaboration with Big Nose Kate while wearing an over-the-top Christmas dress with sharp pumps.

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” airing Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, with guests Melissa McCarthy and Josh Groban. CREDIT: CBS

McCarthy’s look consisted of a sparkling red sequin top half, followed by a tiered red and green skirt with a tulle undercarriage. The dress featured a two-toned bell sleeve and was embellished all down the front with faux poinsettias and a string of white Christmas lights.

Atop McCarthy’s head sat a miniature Christmas tree accompanied by what appeared to be red and green presents. The Primetime Emmy Award winner wore her hair down and curled at the ends and kept her makeup on the neutral side, save for a bold red lip. As for accessories, McCarthy kept it simple, stacking on a few rings fastened with sparkling gemstones for good measure.

Opting for a sharp addition to her ensemble, McCarthy wore a pair of bright red pointed-toe pumps. The pair featured thin stiletto heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and a sturdy construction that offered the comedian a more comfortable experience. The shoe style, and all its colorful and bedazzled iterations, is a classic beloved by many celebrities and public figures for their immense versatility, McCarthy included.

When it comes to fashion, McCarthy is known for her love of bold shoes on the red carpet. In fact, she’s often worn Brian Atwood heels over the years, as they have been friends since high school. However, she’s also been spotted in numerous strappy sandals, platform heels and pumps from top brands including Tabitha Simmons, Saint Laurent and Proenza Schouler as well. Outside of shoes, McCarthy previously launched her wardrobe basics collection Melissa McCarthy Seven7 in 2015.

