Melania Trump Soars in Pointy Louboutin Heels & Graphic-Print White Dress for Children’s Book Reading

Melania Trump wore neutral tones for a reading of Dr. Carson’s new children’s book, “Why America Matters.”

The former first lady wore a sleek ensemble for the meeting. She sported a white dress that featured a black geometric sketch-like pattern. The dress also featured a sleeveless crew neck fitted top, which draped into a flowing skirt. The look was accessorized with a thin black belt. The bottom half of the dress fell just above her feet, so her footwear was visible.

On her feet, Trump wore a pair of simple black Christian Louboutin pointed-toe pumps with a thin stiletto heel.

Pointed-toe pumps have re-emerged as a go-to shoe this season, due to their sharp silhouette, stiletto heels and ability to streamline any ensemble. The classy footwear is versatile for day or night wear, with neutral uppers in textures like leather or suede. In addition to Trump, public figures like Paris Hilton, Christina Ricci and Nicki Minaj have worn sharp heels by Valentino, Christian Louboutin and Tom Ford in recent weeks.

When it comes to the 51-year-old’s style, she tends to favor understated looks and is often seen in flowy dresses, tailored separates, structured pieces and intricate outerwear.

Where shoes are concerned, Trump is no stranger to the pointed-toe pump look. She can often be seen in the classic silhouette in hues of black and white by her go-to designer, Christian Louboutin. However, she also dons similar styles from Alaia, Roger Vivier and Dior. For bolder statements, Trump sports a pop of patterns like zebra, stripes or plaid or in the same silhouettes from luxury labels like Manolo Blahnik.

