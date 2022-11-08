Melania Trump Slips On Christian Louboutin Heels for Voting With Donald Trump on Election Day

Donald Trump and Melania Trump joined millions of Americans to cast their ballot for the 2022 midterm elections on Nov. 8. The former president and first lady were spotted at a poll in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Election Day.

Melania showcased her style during the outing. She stepped out in a sleeveless streamlined black top. Melania paired the garment with a gray wrap skirt that included asymmetrical pleats.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump at a voting poll on Election Day in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Nov. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Orit Ben-Ezzer/Zuma / SplashNews

Melania let her hair cascade on her shoulders and accessorized with oversized shades and a black Hermés Birkin bag. For glam, she went with soft makeup and a neutral pout.

Completing Melania’s look was a sharp set of pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin. The silhouette had a high counter for extra support and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Pointy pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the suede construction proves both luxe and durable.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump at a voting poll on Election Day in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Nov. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Orit Ben-Ezzer/Zuma / SplashNews

Where shoes are concerned, Melania is no stranger to a pointed-toe pump. She can often be seen in the classic silhouette in hues of black and white by her go-to designer, Christian Louboutin. However, she also dons similar styles from Alaïa, Roger Vivier and Dior. For bolder statements, Melania sports a pop of patterns like zebra, stripes or plaid or in the same silhouettes from luxury labels like Manolo Blahnik.

