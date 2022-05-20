Melania Trump Revives Her Beloved Trench Coat-Inspo Dress for Fox & Friends Interview for ‘Be Best’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Former first lady Melania Trump famously kept a low profile during her time in the White House, continuing the trend when her husband’s term ended in January 2021. More than a year later, the 52-year-old model and businesswoman sat down for her first post-White House interview with Fox. In the May 15 interview, Melania discussed the Trump presidency, her life now, and her lingering opinions of political life. For the occasion, the former first lady wore an outfit that paid homage to her love of a classic closet staple — the trench coat.

In her first interview since departing the White House, Melania wore a crisp tan outfit, which appears to be a belted dress featuring ornate gold buttons and statement shoulder pads. Melania was only filmed sitting down for the interview, making it difficult to decipher her exact fashion choice for the occasion.

But the tan outfit did feature a visible lapel, a button-up front, and two statement front pockets, appearing to be inspired by a trench-like silhouette. Melania has famously worn similar outfits before, favoring trench coats and trench-inspired dresses during her time as first lady.

Related Dr. Oz's Daughter Daphne Steps Out in Posh Pajamas & Luxury Heels for a Glamorous Daywear Moment Lori Harvey Serves Up Glamour & Cocktails on the Beach in Romantic Dress & Pumps at Remy Martin's Cannes Film Festival Party Drew Barrymore Competes With Gayle King for 'Sexiest' Compression Socks at Paramount Upfront Party

Melania wore no visible jewelry during the interview, keeping her look minimal. For makeup, the former first lady wore a subtle smoky eye and a neutral lip, which is her go-to glam. Similarly, she styled her hair in her signature blowout.

During the interview with “Fox & Friends” host Pete Hegseth, Melania highlighted her ongoing Be Best initiative, a campaign she began as first lady to address the well-being of American youth. The initiative especially focused on supporting children in foster care, advocating against cyberbullying, and addressing the opioid epidemic.

During the interview, Melania surprised the first-ever Fostering the Future scholarship recipient Micheal Weitzman with a quick video chat. Fostering the Future is a Be Best initiative that helps foster children pursue higher education through scholarships and financial support.