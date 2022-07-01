×
Melania Trump Has Spa Day in NYC in Her Signature Sky-High Heels That Upgraded a Casual Look

By Ashley Rushford
Melania Trump
Melania Trump took her signature style to the Big Apple. The former first lady was spotted exiting a spa after arriving from Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Trump stepped out in a green jacket that featured a belted waist, slightly ruched sleeves and a floral embroidery on the side. Sticking to a summertime aesthetic, she teamed the outerwear with beige pants and touted her essentials in a cream handbag.

Melania Trump, Pumps
Melania Trump spotted leaving the spa in the Upper Eastside in New York City on June 30, 2022.
CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA
Melania Trump, Pumps, NYC
Melania Trump leaves the spa in New York City on June 30, 2022.
CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

The Slovene model let her highlighted tresses cascade on her shoulders. The tight cuff on her pants helped to show off her sharp gray pointed-toe pumps. The timeless shoe style featured an elongated pointed-toe and sat atop a high stiletto heel. Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most popular shoe styles due to their endless versatility and durable construction.

Melania Trump, Pumps
A closer look at Melania Trump’s pumps.
CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Thanks to her former modeling career, the wife of Donald Trump can turn even the most casual outfit into a fashion moment, and she has done so consistently with her classic twist. Where shoes are concerned, the businesswoman is no stranger to a pointed-toe pump.  She can often be seen in the classic silhouette in hues of black and white by her go-to designer, Christian Louboutin. However, she also dons similar styles from Alaia, Roger Vivier and Dior. For bolder statements, Trump sports a pop of patterns like zebra, stripes or plaid or in the same silhouettes from luxury labels like Manolo Blahnik.

Put on a pair of gray pumps for a refined appearance.

