Melania Trump Has Spa Day in NYC in Her Signature Sky-High Heels That Upgraded a Casual Look

Melania Trump took her signature style to the Big Apple. The former first lady was spotted exiting a spa after arriving from Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Trump stepped out in a green jacket that featured a belted waist, slightly ruched sleeves and a floral embroidery on the side. Sticking to a summertime aesthetic, she teamed the outerwear with beige pants and touted her essentials in a cream handbag.

The Slovene model let her highlighted tresses cascade on her shoulders. The tight cuff on her pants helped to show off her sharp gray pointed-toe pumps. The timeless shoe style featured an elongated pointed-toe and sat atop a high stiletto heel. Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most popular shoe styles due to their endless versatility and durable construction.

Thanks to her former modeling career, the wife of Donald Trump can turn even the most casual outfit into a fashion moment, and she has done so consistently with her classic twist. Where shoes are concerned, the businesswoman is no stranger to a pointed-toe pump. She can often be seen in the classic silhouette in hues of black and white by her go-to designer, Christian Louboutin. However, she also dons similar styles from Alaia, Roger Vivier and Dior. For bolder statements, Trump sports a pop of patterns like zebra, stripes or plaid or in the same silhouettes from luxury labels like Manolo Blahnik.

