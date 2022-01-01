Melania Trump Parties in Stunning Bell-Sleeve Dress & Silver Heels at Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve Gala

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Melania Trump stunned in silver point-toe pumps for the New Year’s Eve Gala hosted by the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., last night.

Trump wore a cream white dress with bell sleeves that featured a floral-inspired, sequined embroidery and a dainty pair of silver heels.

The former model/businesswoman is known for her love of fashion and dressing up for any occasion. In her closet, you can find a wide range of designers, from her go-to brand Christian Louboutin to brands like Manolo Blahnik, Alaia, Roger Vivier and Dior. While she tends to favor more neutral tones and designs, you can find pops of pattern appear in her footwear choices like zebra or plaid.

A closer view of Melania Trump’s pumps on Dec. 8, 2021. Credit: AP CREDIT: AP

For more casual styles, Trump prefers to wear a classic leather ballet flat or leather riding boots.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are seen driving away in the motorcade after arriving on Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport on January 20, 2021. Credit: Larry Marano / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com CREDIT: Larry Marano / MEGA Whether she’s dressed down in a boot or ladylike in heels, Trump’s footwear choices are always right for the occasion.

Look sensational in these silver pumps.

