Melania Trump Plays With Patterns for Donald’s Re-Election Announcement in Polka Dot Top, Pencil Skirt & Louboutin Heels at Mar-a-Lago

Melania Trump rallied behind her husband, former President Donald Trump, yesterday night in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, as he announced his bid for re-election in 2024. The former first lady stood by his side, dressed in sleek businesswear and sharp pumps to match.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump arrive for an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on Nov. 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. CREDIT: Getty Images

Playing with patterns, Melania opted for a deep blue and white polka dot dress with a high collar that transitioned into a fitted white pencil skirt. The dress was belted, creating a cinched silhouette. The former Slovene-American model wore her hair parted in the middle and styled in voluminous waves while her makeup was accentuating and clean in neutral shades.

On her feet, Melania wore white pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin. The pair featured thin heels, around 4.5 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction. The shoe style is a classic silhouette beloved by many celebrities and public figures, including Melania on and off duty. The footwear’s immense versatility makes them a closet staple for many, complementing just about every wardrobe.

Where shoes are concerned, Melania is no stranger to a pointed-toe pump. She can often be seen in the classic silhouette in hues of black and white by her go-to designer, Christian Louboutin. However, she also dons similar styles from Alaïa, Roger Vivier, and Dior. For bolder statements, Melania sports a pop of patterns like zebra, stripes or plaid or in the same silhouettes from luxury labels like Manolo Blahnik.

Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Surrounded by supporters and colleagues, Trump announced his candidacy in Mar-a-Lago, his waterfront estate in Florida, delivering a speech. The announcement sets up a potential rematch against President Joe Biden, who also intends to run for reelection in 2024.

