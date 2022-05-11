Mel B Brings Back Scary Spice in Risky Cutout Jumpsuit, Wild Leopard Prints & Soaring Platform Heels at The MEN of Pride Manchester Awards

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Mel B made quite the statement at The Men of Pride Manchester Awards on Tuesday night. In partnership with TSB, the star-studded event honored the regions unsung heroes and celebrated those that have done extraordinary things.

The former “Spice Girls” member had all eyes on her as she stepped onto the red carpet in a risky black jumpsuit. The one-piece garment included a plunging cutout at the center and had a slight flare on the leg. She gave a nod to her Scary Spice alter ego by draping a floor-length cheetah print coat over her shoulders. The stylish outerwear added a dramatic touch to her look.

Mel B on the red carpet at The MEN Pride of Manchester Awards at The Kimpton ClockTower Hotel in Manchester, UK on May 10, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

To add an edge to her ensemble, the English singer styled her hair in its natural, voluminous curls and opted for a smokey eye with a soft neutral pout. The “America’s Got Talent” host accessorized with a gold necklace, a statement body chain and several midi rings.

Related Jessica Simpson Revives Her 'Newlyweds' Gucci Skirt 20 Years Later With Chunky Knot Sandals From Her Brand Vanessa Hudgens Elevates Risky Crop Top With Leather Mini Skirt & Rhinestone Sandals at Miu Miu Party Saweetie Serves '70s Vibes With Pastel Pink Hair, Psychedelic Prints & Sculptural Heels

Mel B attends The MEN Pride of Manchester Awards held at The Kimpton ClockTower Hotel in Manchester, UK on May 10, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Sticking to an animal print theme, Mel boosted her height with leopard print platform sandals. The shoes peaked out under her trousers and featured a round thick outer sole. Platform sandals feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

Mel B is known for having a cool and flamboyant fashion sense. She has always maintained a unique and cutting-edge point of view with her clothing choices. She is a purveyor of animal prints, neon co-ords, versatile boots, statement pumps and sandals and towering platforms.

Add some flair to your next ensemble with a pair of leopard shoes.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Naked Feet Cornith 2 Mule.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Charles David Myles Platform Sandals, $99.

CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Journee Collection Nairri Pump, $59.

See how high heels evolved through the years.