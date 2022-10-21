Meghan Trainor Makes You Look at Her Barbiecore Jumpsuit & 6-Inch Heeled Boots on ‘Today’ Show

Meghan Trainor stopped by the “Today” show today to perform her new single “Made You Look” and talk about her latest album “Takin’ It Back.” The recording artist, whose new song is all about fashion, went full Barbiecore with her outfit.

Trainor wore a hot pink fitted long-sleeve turtleneck jumpsuit. To add some texture, she slipped on a sparkling pink fishnet overlay over the one piece. The singer accessorized with three silver-toned rings with oversized diamond studs.

Megan Trainor performs on NBC’s “Today” at Rockefeller Plaza on October 21, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

The “Dear Future Husband” singer completed the look with towering hot pink platform boots. The leather platforms featured a chunky 6-inch heel. Her vibrant footwear also had a square toe and a mid-calf fitted height.

Hot-pink boots, like the ones from Steve Madden, have become more popular with the Barbiecore trend ascension. Popularized in the ‘70 go-go era, colorful leather boots are perfect to update and elevate your look while adding a groovy twist.

Trainor has been working with Allison Cartagena for her new album’s coverage. The stylist has also created looks for other stars like Avril Lavigne, Kendall Jenner, and DaniLeigh.

The “Takin’ It Back” album is the first recording project Trainor has been working on since having her first baby, Riley Sabara, with her husband Daryl Sabara. The singer has been enjoying time making TikTok videos with her small family.

When she’s not matching the aesthetic of her latest album, Trainor is seen in various styles of footwear depending on the occasion. When she’s taking the stage, the singer is usually sporting a glamorous pair of pumps like the neon heels she wore to “The Late Late Show With James Corden” in August. When she’s going for a more casual look, Trainor will slip on sandals, classic pumps or a colorful pair of Sketchers sneakers. The Grammy-winning star has been working with the brand as an ambassador since 2016. She loves to play around with towering heights and patterns with her shoes.

