Meghan Trainor Goes All-White in Satin Cargo Pants with Dramatic Pockets & PVC Mules for ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Meghan Trainor visited “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” yesterday night in an Off-White look. The recording artist talked about the inspiration behind her new album titled “Takin’ It Back” and how becoming a mother has influenced her music.
The 28-year-old singer wore a white long-sleeve crop top paired with matching cargo pants with oversized pockets and an elastic waistband. The whole set, which was part of Off-White‘s fall 2022 collection, had a satin finish. Trainor accessorized with a pearl-embellished headband and diamond earrings, adding a sparkle to her outfit.
For her footwear, the singer went with white pointed-toe mules by Gianvito Rossi to keep the look monochrome. These $745 mules feature a PVC upper with a leather sole and a transparent strap. The shoes also have a 4-inch silver-toned heel, which helped elevate Trainor’s look.
Trainor has been working with Allison Cartagena for her new album’s coverage. The stylist has also created looks for other stars like Avril Lavigne, Kendall Jenner, and DaniLeigh.
When it comes to footwear, Trainor loves to play around with towering heights and colorful patterns. When she’s taking the stage, the singer is usually sporting a glamorous pair of pumps like the neon heels she wore to “The Late Late Show With James Corden”. When she’s going for a more casual look, Trainor will slip on sandals, classic pumps or a colorful pair of Sketchers sneakers.
