Meghan Trainor Goes All-White in Satin Cargo Pants with Dramatic Pockets & PVC Mules for ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Meghan Trainor visited “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” yesterday night in an Off-White look. The recording artist talked about the inspiration behind her new album titled “Takin’ It Back” and how becoming a mother has influenced her music.

The 28-year-old singer wore a white long-sleeve crop top paired with matching cargo pants with oversized pockets and an elastic waistband. The whole set, which was part of Off-White‘s fall 2022 collection, had a satin finish. Trainor accessorized with a pearl-embellished headband and diamond earrings, adding a sparkle to her outfit.

Singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 24, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

For her footwear, the singer went with white pointed-toe mules by Gianvito Rossi to keep the look monochrome. These $745 mules feature a PVC upper with a leather sole and a transparent strap. The shoes also have a 4-inch silver-toned heel, which helped elevate Trainor’s look.

Plexy Mules by Gianvito Rossi CREDIT: FWRD

Trainor has been working with Allison Cartagena for her new album’s coverage. The stylist has also created looks for other stars like Avril Lavigne, Kendall Jenner, and DaniLeigh.

Singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 24, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

When it comes to footwear, Trainor loves to play around with towering heights and colorful patterns. When she’s taking the stage, the singer is usually sporting a glamorous pair of pumps like the neon heels she wore to “The Late Late Show With James Corden”. When she’s going for a more casual look, Trainor will slip on sandals, classic pumps or a colorful pair of Sketchers sneakers.

