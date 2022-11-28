Meghan Trainor Brings Barbiecore Style to Disney in Sparkling Pink Skirt & Bow-Embellished Boots for ‘Magical Holiday Celebration’

Meghan Trainor brought Barbiecore to the Magic Kingdom as she performed her new hit single “Made You Look” at “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration,” which aired on ABC yesterday. The show is now available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

Trainor wore a sparkling hot-pink long-sleeve crop top that featured a draped design and furry cuffs. She paired the top with a matching fitted wrap miniskirt.

Meghan Trainor brought Barbiecore to Magic Kingdom as she performed her new hit single “Made You Look” at “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” CREDIT: The Walt Disney Company

The singer opted for matching accessories with hot pink silk gloves and a towering headband that featured an assortment of gemstones of various pink tones. The only thing that wasn’t pink on the singer’s look was her diamond studs.

Trainor kept her luscious blond hair in a sleek style with soft waves on the ends. She kept her makeup minimal with a glossy nude lip.

Completing her look, Trainor slipped into a pair of metallic hot-pink boots. To bring in the Christmas spirit, the slouchy boots were decorated with bows that went up the side of the shoe. The pointed-toe boots added height to the look with a stiletto heel.

Meghan Trainor performed her new hit single “Made You Look” at “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” on Nov. 27, 2022. CREDIT: The Walt Disney Company

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” aired on ABC on Nov. 27. The holiday special was hosted by Julianne and Derek Hough and was filled with a line of star performers including Becky G, Jordin Sparks, Black Eyed Peas, Ne-Yo, and David Foster and Katharine McPhee.

