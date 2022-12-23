Meghan Trainor Wows in a Voluminous Pink Tulle Dress and Crystalized Bow-Embellished Heels for Disney Park’s Magical Christmas Day Parade

Meghan Trainor celebrated the holidays right at Disney Park’s Magical Christmas Day Parade. The star performed her heart out dressed in an all-pink ensemble and bow-embellished heels.

Meghan Trainor at the Disney Park’s Magical Christmas Day Parade which will air on Dec. 25, 2022 on ABC. CREDIT: The Walt Disney Company

The “Made You Look” singer wore a short baby pink tulle gown in a balloon style with exaggerated sleeves and a voluminous skirt. Trainor paired her dress with see-through matching tulle gloves and a festive pair of Micky Mouse ears dotted with champaign colored sequins and a satin pink bow. The Skechers brand ambassador wore her hair back and out of her face via the Disney headband and kept it down in a straight style. As for accessories, the former “The Voice UK” judge kept it simple, opting for shining diamond studs that hid behind her hair at times.

Related Maren Morris Takes the Stage in a Silver Sequin Jumpsuit and Hidden Footwear at Disney Park's Magical Christmas Day Parade Jenna Dewan Slips Into Figure Skates & Jeans at Disney on Ice With Daughter Everly Tatum Mindy Kaling Ice Skates With Donald Duck in a Neon Green Jacket and Cold Weather Essentials at Disney On Ice

Opting for a sharp addition to her ensemble, Trainor wore a pair of glossy clear pointed-toe pumps embellished with crystalized bows on each toe. The pair featured thin heels, around 2 to 3 inches, triangular toes, and a sturdy construction that likely offered the “Me Too” songstress a more comfortable experience. The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities, Trainor included.

Meghan Trainor at the Disney Park’s Magical Christmas Day Parade which will air on Dec. 25, 2022 on ABC. CREDIT: The Walt Disney Company

Off duty, Trainor can be found wearing Skechers, a brand of which she is an ambassador, in multiple colors and styles. On stage, the television personality usually opts for sky-high platform sandal heels or classic pumps in head-turning prints and colorways.

The special which will be hosted by Derek and Julianne Hough, features performances from NE-YO, Black Eyed Peas, Katharine McPhee and David Foster, Meghan Trainor and more. The holiday special will air on Sunday Dec. 25 on ABC.

In a similar festive style, Trainor brought Barbiecore to the Magic Kingdom as she performed at “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.” Trainor wore a sparkling hot-pink long-sleeve crop top and matching mini skirt with pink boots.

Meghan Trainor at the Disney Park’s Magical Christmas Day Parade which will air on Dec. 25, 2022 on ABC. CREDIT: The Walt Disney Company

PHOTOS: See how much high heels have changed over decades of innovation.