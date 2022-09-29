Meghan Stalter Gets Romantic in Sheer Lavender Dress & Mary Jane Heels For Variety’s Power of Women 2022 Event

Meghan Stalter went for pastel colors at Variety’s Power of Women event last night in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old comedian wore a sheer ruffled lavender midi dress featuring three pink silk buttons and lavender sequins scattered evenly throughout the piece. The fitted gown is a custom look created by Lucille Reynolds. The fashion designer is known for her pastel tulle pieces.

Megan Stalter attends Variety’s Power of Women presented by Lifetime at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Variety via Getty Images

Stalter slipped into a pair of dark mauve Mary Jane heels with lavender socks and a silk pink bow to match the detailing on the dress. The “Hacks” star added a patent leather light pink shoulder bag to the look. She completed the ensemble with silver statement rings and a pair of sparkling hoops. The comedian was styled by Kat Typaldos.

Stalter kept her dark brown hair in a sleek half-up look with a side part. Her minimal makeup showed a pop of color with a neon yellow wing with a mauve lip. Her glamorous look was put together by hairstylist Clayton Hawkins and makeup artist Roz Music. The two have also worked on Olivia Rodrigo, Maddie Ziegler, and Dove Cameron.

Variety’s Power of Women event honors female leaders for their contributions to different causes. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, this year’s fall ceremony was presented by Lifetime and Cadillac. The 2022 honorees include Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay, Malala Yousafzai and Elizabeth Olsen. Hosted by Meg Stalter, the event’s attendees also included Sandra Oh, Quinta Brunson, Niecy Nash-Betts and Tia Mowry.

