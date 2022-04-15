Meghan Markle Is Sleek in Monochromatic White Suit and Coordinating Pointy Pumps for Invictus Games

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Meghan Markel knows how to make a polished statement. Today, the Duchess and Duke of Sussex attended a reception hosted by the City of The Hague and the Dutch Ministry of Defense at the Nations Home for the first event of the Invictus Games in Holland, Netherlands.

Meghan Markle in all-white at the Invictus Games in Holland,NL on April 15, 2022. CREDIT: James Whatling / MEGA

Meghan Markle in all-white at the Invictus Games in Holland,NL on April 15, 2022. CREDIT: James Whatling / MEGA

Markle decided to go tidy in an all-white monochromatic outfit. On top, she donned a white blazer that had off-white-colored buttons and a slightly boxy, oversized disposition that had a plunging neckline. On the bottom, she slipped on a pair of matching trousers that had pleats down the middle and a flowy longline design for a modern feel.

Prince Harry went sleek in a blue loose-fitting suit teamed with a white button-up, which he left partially unbuttoned, and a pair of black dress shoes.

Prince Harry in a blue suit at the Invictus Games in Holland on April 15, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Accessories-wise, Markle carried a white leather handbag that had a thin gold chain shoulder, and she also wore a gold chunky watch with a dainty gold necklace.

A closer look at Meghan Markle’s white pointy pumps. CREDIT: MEGA

White pumps tied her look together seamlessly. The shoes had a height of approximately three inches and a pointed-toe silhouette that both aligned with her typical shoe interests.

When it comes to her clothing tastes, Markel is known for having a sophisticated and elegant aesthetic. For example, she recently went monochrome in a black tailored peacoat partnered with a matching turtleneck sweater with flowy black slacks and a pair of black pointed-toe points for a dark, chic look. Also, she donned a white minidress from Valentino paired with a black peacoat, a black Lady Dior handbag and satin pointed-toe pumps for a streamlined ensemble while Global Citizen Live in New York City.

When she graces a red carpet, she dons beautiful creations from brands like Carolina Herrera and Christopher John Rogers.

Click through the gallery to see Markle’s best shoe styles through the years.

