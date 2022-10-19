Meghan Markle Opens Up About Grieving Queen Elizabeth & Returning to Hollywood in Floral Dress With Sparkling Sandals for Variety Cover Story

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Meghan Markle sat down with Variety to speak about grieving Queen Elizabeth II‘s death, returning to the spotlight and producing content with her husband, Prince Harry. For the magazine photoshoot, the Duchess of Sussex dressed up in colorful outfits and slipped on sparkling sandals.

One of the many images in the intimate spread saw the duchess clad in a white and pink floral gown from Jason Wu’s fall 2022 collection. The sleeveless dress featured a high-low skirt that ballooned outwards, creating a voluminous silhouette, and pleating on the bodice that offered the ensemble textural and visual interest. The “Suits” star went barefoot for her first look.

Going for a business-chic style, Markle posed in a rich purple belted dress by Carolina Herrera coupled with white lining and a fold-over asymmetrical bodice. The skirt was gathered to one side showcasing a dynamic style of tailoring, spotlighting the white lining against the deep purple.

Markle accessorized with a few stacked bracelets and rings in gold, which contrasted her strappy silver footwear. The chrome shoes were a crisscross style consisting of square toes and thin stiletto heels that further elevated the American-born royal’s look.

Markle elaborated on the loss she’d felt since the Queen’s passing, the actress stressing the celebration of her life and work. Many showed their love and support, rallying behind the royal family with a palpable warmth. “I’ve reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family,” said Markle.

A final misty depiction of the duchess filtered through lens flares saw the “Suits” actress standing before a leafy green background clad in a tan sleeveless jumpsuit with statement-making gilded jewelry. Markle’s shoes were not visible.

