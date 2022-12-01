Meghan Markle Glows in Emerald Green Dress & Fuschia Pumps With Meaningful Necklace at Women’s Fund Event in Indiana

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Meghan Markle stopped by the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana benefit event yesterday in an emerald green number.

Titled “The Power of Women: An Evening with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex,” the event supported the Women’s Fund mission to help local women experiencing hardship or disadvantage. During the occasion, Markle interviewed Sandy Sasso, the first woman rabbi ordained by the Reconstructionist Judaism movement.

Prince Harry’s wife slipped on a Giorgio Armani midi dress for the event. The silhouette featured a twisted neckline with a keyhole and long sleeves.

Meghan Markle at <span style="font-weight: 400;">The Power of Women: An Evening with </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meghan</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">, The Duchess of Sussex.</span> CREDIT: Photo Credit: Nathaniel Edmunds Photography

For accessories, Markle wore the Baby Queen emerald solitaire necklace by Logan Hollowell to coordinate with the emerald hues of her dress. The necklace, one of Markle’s favorite pieces of jewelry, is a tribute to her son Archie and his birthstone.

To complete her outfit, the humanitarian strapped into a pink pair of Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps. These $725 shoes feature a pointed-toe silhouette with 3.5-inch stiletto heels and a leather outsole.

Manolo Blahnik “BB” classic suede pumps CREDIT: Bergdorf Goodman

Markle’s style philosophy: timeless sophistication. Her footwear selection varies depending on the type of event. Markle is often seen in pointed-toe pumps, which she often wears in neutral and tonal hues from Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik, Aquazzura, and more top labels. When off-duty, her streamlined, versatile style also incorporates Valentino flats, Nike sneakers, and Hunter boots.

