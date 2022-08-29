Meghan Markle Models Barefoot In Chanel Fantasy Dress & More Looks With Manolo Blahnik Heels for The Cut’s Fall Cover Story

Meghan Markle took off her shoes in an elegant photoshoot for The Cut’s Fall Fashion issue revealed Monday on the outlet’s Instagram.

Sitting on a rustic French country-style bench and photographed in her friend, Victoria Jackson – founder of her namesake makeup brand — the Duchess of Sussex wore a Chanel Fantasy dress from the luxury brand’s fall 2022 collection. Markle’s heavyweight robe was made of tweed, a fabric signature to Chanel that fashioned decades of sophisticated, timeless pieces. The textile was mostly black with ivory-colored wool accents woven into the garment. Markle’s sheath dress had a semi-sweetheart neckline and it flowed out with a calf-length skirt.

Footwear fans could see Manolo Blahnik BB Suede Pointed Toe Pumps in black stand out on the tan tiled floor beneath the former actress. Blahnik named the classic heels in 2008 after Brigitte Bardot, whom he said was one of his greatest inspirations. Composed of 100 percent leather in the upper, sole and lining, the Italian-made court shoes have a 4-inch stiletto heel making it an excellent pair for any occasion. Markle’s pumps retail for $725.

The mother-of-two, who she raises with Prince Harry in their Montecito, Calif., home, can often be seen wearing pointed-toe pumps in neutral and tonal hues as the sharp silhouette can bring a sense of royal elegance to any outfit. Overall, the shape is versatile and a must-have for anyone with a polished closet.

The Cut’s style director Jessica Willis completed Markle’s vogue with Sophie Buhai Everyday Pearl Earrings. Handcrafted in Markle’s native city of Los Angeles, the jewelry is lightweight and created with gold vermeil.

Additional looks for the spread included a cover shot where Markle wore a Tory Burch color-block tulle dress with Lanvin brass and green strass Melodie earrings; a second look dressed in Bottega Veneta attire and Mikimoto pearls; and a final shot outfitted in Proenza Shoulder off-white bi-stretch crepe cinched jacket and crepe pant worn with Manolo Blahnik BB-white nappa leather pumps and Mateo 14K yellow gold half moon earrings with diamonds.

