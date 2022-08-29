×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Meghan Markle Models Barefoot In Chanel Fantasy Dress & More Looks With Manolo Blahnik Heels for The Cut’s Fall Cover Story

By Dena Khalafallah
Dena Khalafallah

Dena Khalafallah

More Stories By Dena

View All
MEGA848459_002-head
2019
2019
2019
2020
View Gallery 54 Images

Meghan Markle took off her shoes in an elegant photoshoot for The Cut’s Fall Fashion issue revealed Monday on the outlet’s Instagram.

Sitting on a rustic French country-style bench and photographed in her friend, Victoria Jackson – founder of her namesake makeup brand — the Duchess of Sussex wore a Chanel Fantasy dress from the luxury brand’s fall 2022 collection. Markle’s heavyweight robe was made of tweed, a fabric signature to Chanel that fashioned decades of sophisticated, timeless pieces. The textile was mostly black with ivory-colored wool accents woven into the garment. Markle’s sheath dress had a semi-sweetheart neckline and it flowed out with a calf-length skirt.

Related

Shenseea Wears Slick All-Black Balenciaga Look to MTV VMA's Afterparty

Conan Gray Towered in Sky-High Platforms and Sheer Blazer at the 2022 MTV VMAs

Megan Thee Stallion Serves Style in Latex Bodysuit on New York Magazine's Fall Preview Cover

 

Footwear fans could see Manolo Blahnik BB Suede Pointed Toe Pumps in black stand out on the tan tiled floor beneath the former actress. Blahnik named the classic heels in 2008 after Brigitte Bardot, whom he said was one of his greatest inspirations. Composed of 100 percent leather in the upper, sole and lining, the Italian-made court shoes have a 4-inch stiletto heel making it an excellent pair for any occasion. Markle’s pumps retail for $725.

The mother-of-two, who she raises with Prince Harry in their Montecito, Calif., home, can often be seen wearing pointed-toe pumps in neutral and tonal hues as the sharp silhouette can bring a sense of royal elegance to any outfit. Overall, the shape is versatile and a must-have for anyone with a polished closet.

The Cut’s style director Jessica Willis completed Markle’s vogue with Sophie Buhai Everyday Pearl Earrings. Handcrafted in Markle’s native city of Los Angeles, the jewelry is lightweight and created with gold vermeil.

Additional looks for the spread included a cover shot where Markle wore a Tory Burch color-block tulle dress with Lanvin brass and green strass Melodie earrings; a second look dressed in Bottega Veneta attire and Mikimoto pearls; and a final shot outfitted in Proenza Shoulder off-white bi-stretch crepe cinched jacket and crepe pant worn with Manolo Blahnik BB-white nappa leather pumps and Mateo 14K yellow gold half moon earrings with diamonds.

PHOTOS: Meghan Markle’s Best Shoe Styles Through the Years 

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad