Meghan Markle Embraces Somber Dressing in Black Dress & Pearls for Queen Elizabeth’s Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall

Meghan Markle joined the procession for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London today. Prince Harry’s wife was driven in a car in the company of Princess Sophie, while Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Markle embraced the somber dressing traditions, wearing a black jacket and accessorizing with a black fascinator. Following the royal mourning etiquette, she wore single pearl earrings.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Peter Phillips follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Darren Fletcher - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle seen inside the Palace of Westminster during the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 14, 2022 in London, England.
CREDIT: Getty Images

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex departs Buckingham Palace as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown is pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Daniel Leal- WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex departs Buckingham Palace during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Sept. 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Wearing pearls is part of the mourning tradition in the UK that dates to the 19th century. When Prince Albert died in 1861, his wife, Queen Victoria, spent the rest of her life wearing only black. However, she would occasionally have a piece of jewelry, almost always a pearl necklace. White pearls are considered to denote purity and represent tears. In 1878, to mourn the loss of both her daughter Princess Alice and son Prince Albert, Queen Victoria wore brooches with their initials and a single white pearl.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are driven in a car during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex departs Buckingham Palace during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Sept. 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The fascinator also has origins in protocol. In the 1950s, it was considered improper for upper-class and royal women to show their hair in public. The etiquette rule has changed over the years, but it’s expected for royal women attending royal events to wear hats or fascinators.

Kate Middleton was also part of the procession. Prince William’s wife was in the same car as Queen Camila.

Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects.

