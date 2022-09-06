Meghan Markle Slips On Sharp Pumps & Pleated Trousers For Invictus Games One-Year Countdown With Prince Harry in Germany

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in sharp style for the Invictus Games One Year To Go event in Dusseldorf, Germany on Tuesday. The celebration marks the 1-year countdown for the 2023 international sporting event for the injured, sick and wounded servicemen and women. The Invictus Games were founded by Prince Harry after his visit to the Warrior Games in the United States, where he witnessed the ability of the sport to help both psychologically and physically.

Markle looked stunning for the kick-off, walking hand-in-hand with Prince Harry in a neutral ensemble. The Duchess of Sussex wore an ivory sleeveless knit turtleneck top by Anne Bing. She teamed the lightweight separate with cream wide-leg pants from Brandon Maxwell. The trousers featured a belted waist and pleats throughout.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the Invictus Games One Year To Go event on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. CREDIT: Getty Images for Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Invictus Games One Year To Go event on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. CREDIT: Getty Images for Invictus Games

Markle parted her hair in the middle and styled it in a low bun. For makeup, she went with soft glam and a neutral pout. The “Suits” actress opted for minimal accessories including a bracelet, watch and a ring.

Prince Harry showcased his sophisticated style for the occasion. The Duke of Sussex stepped out in a grey suit, which he paired with a white button-down shirt and brown suede loafers.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the Invictus Games One Year To Go event on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. CREDIT: Getty Images for Invictus Games

Markle completed her look with her go-to shoe style — a set of white pointed-toe pumps. The shoe style had a sharp triangular toe and sat on a thin stiletto heel. Pointy pumps remain as one of the most popular and timeless shoe styles due to its luxe and durable construction.

Markle is known for having a sophisticated and elegant aesthetic. One of Markle’s go-to shoe styles is pointed-toe pumps, which she wears in neutral and tonal hues from Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik, Aquazzura and more top labels. When off-duty, her streamlined, versatile style also incorporates Valentino flats, Nike sneakers and Hunter boots.

(L-R) Alfred Marstaller, Dr. Stephan Keller, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Siemtje Möller and Markus Laubenthal, at the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. CREDIT: Getty Images for Invictus Games

