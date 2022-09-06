×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Meghan Markle Slips On Sharp Pumps & Pleated Trousers For Invictus Games One-Year Countdown With Prince Harry in Germany

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
2019
2019
2019
2020
View Gallery 54 Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in sharp style for the Invictus Games One Year To Go event in Dusseldorf, Germany on Tuesday. The celebration marks the 1-year countdown for the 2023 international sporting event for the injured, sick and wounded servicemen and women. The Invictus Games were founded by Prince Harry after his visit to the Warrior Games in the United States, where he witnessed the ability of the sport to help both psychologically and physically.

Markle looked stunning for the kick-off, walking hand-in-hand with Prince Harry in a neutral ensemble. The Duchess of Sussex wore an ivory sleeveless knit turtleneck top by Anne Bing. She teamed the lightweight separate with cream wide-leg pants from Brandon Maxwell. The trousers featured a belted waist and pleats throughout.

Related

Britney Spears Celebrates 'Hold Me Closer' Success in Denim Short-Shorts and Sharp Pumps

Delilah Belle Hamlin Slips Into Silk Dress and Sky-High Nude Platforms for Fred Segal's Neighborhoods Launch

La La Anthony Slips on See-Through Pyramid Heels & Distressed Denim Jeans For U.S. Open With Son Kiyan Anthony

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Invictus Games One Year To Go Event
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the Invictus Games One Year To Go event on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Invictus Games
DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the town hall during the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 - One Year To Go events, on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. The Invictus Games is an international multi-sport event first held in 2014, for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans. The Games were founded by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex who's inspiration came from his visit to the Warrior Games in the United States, where he witnessed the ability of sport to help both psychologically and physically. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Invictus Games One Year To Go event on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Invictus Games

Markle parted her hair in the middle and styled it in a low bun. For makeup, she went with soft glam and a neutral pout. The “Suits” actress opted for minimal accessories including a bracelet, watch and a ring.

Prince Harry showcased his sophisticated style for the occasion. The Duke of Sussex stepped out in a grey suit, which he paired with a white button-down shirt and brown suede loafers.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Invictus Games One Year To Go Event
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the Invictus Games One Year To Go event on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Invictus Games

Markle completed her look with her go-to shoe style — a set of white pointed-toe pumps. The shoe style had a sharp triangular toe and sat on a thin stiletto heel. Pointy pumps remain as one of the most popular and timeless shoe styles due to its luxe and durable construction.

Markle is known for having a sophisticated and elegant aesthetic. One of Markle’s go-to shoe styles is pointed-toe pumps, which she wears in neutral and tonal hues from Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik, Aquazzura and more top labels. When off-duty, her streamlined, versatile style also incorporates Valentino flats, Nike sneakers and Hunter boots.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Invictus Games Dusseldorf One Year To Go Event
(L-R) Alfred Marstaller, Dr. Stephan Keller, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Siemtje Möller and Markus Laubenthal, at the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Invictus Games

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Meghan Markle’s best shoe styles through the years. 

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad