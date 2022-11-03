Meghan Markle Serves Sleek Style in Barely-There Heels With Bow Detail, The Row Trousers & Club Monaco Coat

Meghan Markle posed for a photo with Kasiopia Moore, affectionally known as Fab Kasi, who is the host of a TV talk series “The Time Is Now.” The image, which she shared on Tuesday, sees the Duchess of Sussex in a sleek outfit.

Markle wore a plain black tee tucked into coordinating loose-fitting trousers by The Row. Overtop, she layered in a khaki-colored trench coat from Club Monaco, keeping it cozy.

On her feet, Markle opted for strappy black Aquazzura Bow Tie sandals. The shoes featured 4-inch heels, a bow adornment, and an open-toe silhouette. These $725 sandals also have an ankle strap with a side buckle fastening, creating a barely-there construction.

Aquazzura Bow Tie Sandals

Markle’s looks often consist of neutral shades and timeless silhouettes that can be worn in a variety of ways. “The Bench” author can often be found wearing flattering fitted dresses, suits, and cozy outerwear from sartorial fashion brands like Givenchy, Aritzia, Club Monaco, and Hugo Boss.

When it comes to footwear, Markle is known for slipping on sharp pumps and sandals. When she’s not wearing strappy sandals, Markle is often seen in pointed-toe pumps, which she often wears in neutral and tonal hues from Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik, Aquazzura, and more top labels. When off-duty, her streamlined, versatile style also incorporates Valentino flats, Nike sneakers, and Hunter boots.

PHOTOS: See some of Meghan Markle’s best shoe style moments.