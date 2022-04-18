×
Meghan Markle Exudes Glamour in White Blazer, Slim Fit Jeans & Manolo Blahnik Heels for Invictus Games Volleyball Tournament

Meghan Markle continues her spring style streak at the 2022 Invictus Games, pulling out three closet staples to watch a volleyball competition with Prince Harry on Easter Sunday. The Duchess of Sussex exuded chic glamour on Sunday at The Hague in Holland in an ivory Brandon Maxwell fall 22′ jacket. The slim fit blazer included a tall structured collar and belt fastening at the center. She teamed the statement piece with cropped denim jeans.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex watch the seated Volleyball on Day Two of the Invictus Games in The Hague, Holland, on the 17th April 2022. 17 Apr 2022 Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA849080_027.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Meghan Markle at Day Two of the Invictus Games in The Hague, Holland, on April 17, 2022.
CREDIT: James Whatling / MEGA
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague. 17 Apr 2022 Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the 5th edition of the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA849034_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague on April 17, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA
She rounded things out with Manolo Blahnik “BB” suede pumps. Markle’s $665 pair, adds a leg-elongating lift in black suede and features a pointed toe, topstitched collar, padded insole and 4-inch heel.

Meghan Markle, Manolo Blahnik, Pumps, Invictus Games
A closer look at Meghan Markle’s Manolo Blahnik suede pumps.
CREDIT: MEGA

Manolo Blahnik BB 105mm Suede Pump
Manolo Blahnik BB 105mm Suede Pump.
CREDIT: Manolo Blahnik

The “Suits” alum has been showcasing her style throughout the sporting event. Prior to attending the volleyball match with Prince Harry on Sunday, Markle went causal for the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge polishing up a classic white T-shirt and a pair of faded Moussy Vintage jeans with a black tweed Celine jacket. She finished off the look with cap-toed Chanel ballet flats

The Invictus Games 2022 Hague Holland. Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess Sussex attending the Games. Meghan and Prince with what is believed to be her security guard. 17 Apr 2022 Pictured: The Invictus Games 2022 Hague Holland. Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess Sussex attending the Games. Meghan and Prince with what is believed to be her security guard Material must be credited "News Licensing" unless otherwise agreed. 100% surcharge if not credited. Online rights need to be cleared separately. Strictly one time use only subject to agreement with News Licensing. Photo credit: News Licensing / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA849247_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Meghan Markle at the 2022 Invictus Games on April 17, 2022.
CREDIT: News Licensing / MEGA
She reverted back to her elegant and sophisticated aesthetic to close out the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony alongside Prince Harry on Sunday. Markle donned a cream off-the-shoulder bodysuit by Khaite. The top included twisted detailing at the front and V-neckline. The “Horrible Bosses” star paired the garment with slim black trousers. To pull it all together, she slipped into Manolo Blahnik’s Mesh Polka Dot Mary Jane Pumps. The sleek heels featured an elasticated front strap with decorative buttons, silk pipping and a black stiletto heel.

Meghan Markle, Opening Ceremony, Manolo Blahnik
Meghan Markle at the Opening Ceremony during the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague on April 16, 2022.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

