Meghan Markle Wears Black Mock-Neck Dress & Pumps That Honor Mourning Dressing Traditions for Queen Elizabeth’s Floral Tribute at Windsor Castle

Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry arrived at Windsor Castle today to pay their respects for the recently deceased Queen Elizabeth II. Dressed in black and blue, the couple attended alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton Princess of Wales.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meets members of the public on the long Walk at Windsor Castle after viewing flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

Markle sported a black A-line mock-neck dress with a mid-length skirt and sleeves. The duchess wore opaque black tights, offering her more coverage. The American actress wore a gold bracelet and silver stud earrings, accessorizing minimally.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meets members of the public on the long Walk at Windsor Castle after viewing flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

Prince Harry accompanied his wife in a dark blue two-piece suit that he wore with a white button-up shirt tucked into his slacks. The 37-year-old royal paired his formalwear with shiny black dress shoes.

United in grief, Prince William and Kate Middleton, now known as the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made an appearance at Windsor Castle today. The couples — who dressed solemnly in black and navy — greeted mourners and viewed floral tributes that were laid in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, who died peacefully on Thursday.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry meet members of the public on the long Walk at Windsor Castle after viewing flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects. The Queen’s Coffin will travel from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh tomorrow to arrive at the Palace of Holyrood House, where it will rest until the afternoon of Sept. 12.

