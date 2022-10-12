Megan Thee Stallion Cozies Up in Brown Sweater & Gold Strappy Heels for ‘Saturday Night Live’ Dinner

Megan Thee Stallion is gearing up to make her “Saturday Night Live” host debut. The “Body” rapper was spotted heading to the “SNL” dinner in NYC on Tuesday. She is serving as both host and musical guest on the late-night comedy show on Oct. 15.

For the occasion, Megan wore a matching set consisting of a brown off-the-shoulder cropped sweater and a brown long skirt with a high slit made up of the same material. Each piece featured orange tassel detailing, along the sleeves of the top and the slit of the skirt. She added statement earrings as well as a few rings to accessorize the look.

Megan Thee Stallion arriving to the SNL dinner in NYC on Oct. 11. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

The Grammy-winning rapper added a pair of strappy metallic heels to the outfit. Her gold sandals featured several straps across the foot as well as a lace-up design. The thin heel added at least 3 inches to Megan’s frame.

When it comes to footwear, Megan Thee Stallion often leans into bold styles. The “Legendary” judge often slips into sharp pumps, platform sandals and heeled boots from a range of top brands, including Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet. Off-duty, she also wears colorful sneakers by brands including Giuseppe Zanotti. Aside from wearing bold shoes, she’s also starred in campaigns for Puma, Nike and Coach, and launched a collaborative line with Fashion Nova in 2021.

