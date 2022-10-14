Megan Thee Stallion Gets Daring in Lace Catsuit & Mules for ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo

Megan Thee Stallion is heating up the “Saturday Night Live” stage. The “Savage” rapper is set to host and perform during the late-night comedy show’s upcoming episode tomorrow.

To get her fans even more excited about her “SNL” feature, Stallion took to Instagram to share a series of promo images of herself inside the NBC studios. In the pictures, the rapper is laced in a black catsuit and flattering her feet with black mules.

Stallion’s catsuit had intricate embroideries that layered a leotard in the same hue with crystal-embellishments. The rapper has often styled in similar one-piece bodysuits, such as at this year’s iHeart Radio Music Festival, where she wore a sparkly lavender one with a center cutout element and garter belts that connected her outfit’s coordinating belt and boots.

As for footwear, Stallion slipped into matching mules with sculpted heels. Mules are most often thought of in its closed-toe variety, though it can also be an open-toed shoe silhouette featuring a thick strap across the top of the foot. Mules recently saw a bump in popularity in the 2010s in all types of fashion. The style can feature a variety of heel heights, with closed-toe mules often featuring flat soles while open-toe varieties often feature high heels.

The rapper wore the same sparkling catsuit to record the “SNL” promo video with Heidi Gardner.

Stallion has continued to showcase her versatile shoe choices, opting for classic and distinctive styles that couple with her outfit’s theme. She often slips into sharp pumps, platform sandals and heeled boots from a range of top brands, including Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet.

