×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Megan Thee Stallion Embraces Japanese Anime Style in ‘Sailor Moon’ Schoolgirl Outfit & Go-Go Boots at Summer Sonic Festival

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – Season 9
2021
2021
2021
2020
View Gallery 15 Images

Megan Thee Stallion has been taking Japan by storm while performing at the Summer Sonic Festival in Osaka on Aug. 20. The recent posts to Megan’s Instagram see the star exploring the country while sharing some of her insane anime-inspired outfits.

Flexing her knowledge of Japanese culture, Megan wore a “Sailor Moon” style bodysuit for her performance inspired by the anime’s main character Usagi. From the styling to unmistakable space buns in her hair, the rapper really did the character justice, while making the iconic ensemble her own.

Adorned with a big red bow, the white bodysuit featured half a pleated skirt and collar that evoked that school girl vibe that every “Sailor Moon” character is known to wear.

Related

Nicki Minaj Dances to Whitney Houston With Western-Inspired Twists in Bodysuit, Cowboy Hat & Boots

Gwen Stefani Does the Viral 'Teenage Dirtbag' Photo Trend in '80s-Era Crop Top, Cargo Pants & Sharp Boots

Olivia Culpo Reaches Intimidating Heights in 8-Inch Heels & Skintight Latex Overalls With 'No Stretching' Limitations for Edgy Photoshoot

Effectively elevating her look, Megan wore knee-high white go-go boots with a shiny finish and chunky platform heels. While the boots weren’t true to the character she was channeling, the touch is true to the “Hot Girl Coach” and her style preferences.

It’s no secret that the “Plan B” songstress is a huge fan of anime. Megan has long since meshed her love of fashion with her love of the Japanese art form evident in her “My Hero Academia” inspired Paper cover, to her recent outfits influenced by the “Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure” franchise.

Including the platforms, the Grammy award-winning star wore while in the land of the rising sun, Megan often makes bold shoe statements. She often thrives in sharp pumps, platform sandals and heeled boots from a range of top brands, including Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet. Off stage, she also wears colorful sneakers by brands including Giuseppe Zanotti. Aside from wearing bold shoes, she’s also starred in campaigns for Coach, Puma and Nike, and launched a collaborative line with Fashion Nova in 2021.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Megan Thee Stallion’s style evolution.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad