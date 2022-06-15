Megan Thee Stallion Talks Career, Past Relationships & New Album With Rolling Stone

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Today, Rolling Stone released its July “Hot” issue featuring rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion in one of her most candid interviews to date. In just a few years, Megan Jovon Ruth Pete has gone from rapping at Houston kickbacks and strip clubs to becoming one of the biggest names in music, assembling a legion of fans she’s dubbed “Thee Hotties.”

Megan Thee Stallion on the cover of Rolling Stones. CREDIT: Photography by Ramona Rosales for Rolling Stone

Megan stunned her fans in multiple stellar looks, taking a more earthly, rugged approach to glamour. The cover photo shows Megan with a sheer white head covering draped dramatically over her head. The star paired the headpiece with a deconstructed bra top with an angular strap in taupe. The rapper wore a see-through mauve shawl over her shoulders and put on some hard-to-miss statement earrings.

The cover look set the tone for the earthy photo spread to come, the next photos showing Megan dressed in a body suit made out of turquoise rocks, accessorized with gold jewelry. Another shot shows the famed rapper with quarts around her neck paired with a cream top fitted with a sweetheart neckline.

The star donned bronzy hoops for the rock-centric look, following that piece up with a large bronze ring with a clay-colored untreated rock. The final look in the sets sees Megan standing before a multi-colored metal dome, laying back on the structure in a glittering black mesh dress. The dress was a maxi length with long sleeves. The garment was a patchwork style, an amalgamation of different styles of mesh, sprinkled with swirling deep blue sequins, silver beads, and black beads here and there. Megan wore chunky natural jewelry once again, matching that rugged feel of the shoot.

Megan Thee Stallion on the cover of Rolling Stones. CREDIT: Photography by Ramona Rosales for Rolling Stone

Megan discussed her career and past relationships, all while teasing her new album. The full, in-depth interview can be read on Rolling Stone’s website.