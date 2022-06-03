×
Megan Thee Stallion Gets Edgy in Sheer Mugler Bodysuit & Heels for ‘Plan B’ Music Video

By Allie Fasanella
Megan Thee Stallion is cranking up the heat in her latest music video for her song “Plan B.”

The video, out today, was co-directed by Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader, who also dressed the 27-year-old rap star in a custom look for her 2022 Billboard Music Awards performance. In a snippet posted to Instagram, the Texas native can be seen posing and performing in two striking black bustier bodysuits by the iconic luxury brand. The first look bares a striking resemblance to the outfit she performed “Plan B” in at the Billboard Music Awards while the second sees her in a blazer-inspired bodysuit with cutouts.

Unlike at the awards show, though, the “Hot Girl” hitmaker is wearing timeless black pumps featuring a pointed silhouette in the video. During her live performance, she wore sturdier black leather ankle boots featuring a classic lace-up design and a mid-sized heel.

Megan Thee Stallion performs “Plan B” at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15, 2022.
CREDIT: Brian Friedman for Billboard

In addition to Mugler, Megan Thee Stallion has also partnered with various other brands including Nike, Coach, Calvin Klein and Savage x Fenty. Most recently, she’s featured in a new Nike Running Club campaign. Not only is she modeling for the brand, but if you download the Nike Running Club app, you can find her as a coach to give you inspiration during your workout.

Megan Thee Stallion wearing a Mugler look on stage at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.
CREDIT: Brian Friedman for Billboard

