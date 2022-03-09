Megan Thee Stallion Pops in Purple Bralette & Matching Tweed Shorts With Pink Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Megan Thee Stallion models a vibrant look in her latest Instagram post.

The “Realer” rapper shared a photoset on the social media platform on Tuesday that showed her posing in a colorful ensemble suitable for the equally as vivacious musician.

“Hot Girl Meg” went with a purple tweed short set that encompassed a cropped jacket with a plunging bralette. On the lower half, the short shorts were high-waisted for a vintage feel.

Megan Thee Stallion chose to go with Moschino accessories consisting of a pink square handbag that had the brand’s name placed in multicolored pastels along with a baby pink chainlink belt that incorporated another gold chain link accented the same lettering and color scheme as the name on her handbag. She also had on a pair of pink heart-shaped sunglasses and pink key earrings. And she wore several gold rings as well.

To ground everything, the “Savage” rapper went with a pair of pointy metallic pink pumps. The heels had a height of approximately 3 inches, and their high-gloss design added another eye-catching element to her attire.

When it comes to Megan Thee Stallion’s sartorial aesthetic, she has a trendy and edgy taste that she showcases both on stage and on her Instagram feed alike. For example, recently, she wore an all-black leather outfit consisting of a trench, a corset and a skirt for a sleek appearance. Also, she wore a neon swimsuit paired with orange platform sandals for a beach bombshell vibe.

The Grammy winner has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry. In 2020, she created her own capsule collection with Fashion Nova. In 2019, she became a brand ambassador for Coach, and in 2021 she starred in advertisement campaigns for the brand.

