×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Megan Thee Stallion Is Pretty in Pink Wearing a Diesel Minidress Coordinated with Matching Pointy Pumps

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
MEGA828011_002-head
2021
2021
2021
2020
View Gallery 15 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

There is no color that Megan Thee Stallion can’t pose in.

The “Savage” rapper shared a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed her modeling a sleek look suitable for the Houston musician.

For the outfit, Thee Stallion went with a pink minidress from Diesel that featured the brand’s emblem in the middle of the garment in shiny chrome. The garment had a high neckline and a halter design.

As for accessories, she went with a metallic pink shoulder bag emblazoned with the brand’s signature “D”. Also, she wore a pair of multicolored hoops and a couple of diamond rings.

To ground everything, she went with a pair of shiny pink pumps from Christian Louboutin. The shoes had a pointed-toe silhouette and had a height of approximately four inches for a modern yet streamlined finish.

When it comes to the “Realer” rapper’s clothing aesthetic, she tends to fancy stylish and edgy silhouettes that she displays on her Instagram feed and on stage alike. For example, she recently wore a black high-slit strapless gown paired with pointy pumps at the iHeartRadio Music Awards for a fresh take on old Hollywood glamour. Also, during New York Fashion Week, she wore an all-black leather look consisting of a trench, corset and matching mini skirt paired with black pointy booties for a uniform look while sitting front row at the Coach fall 22 runway.

Related

Zoe Kravitz Goes Casual Chic in a Sheer Black Top, Straight Jeans and Black Pointy Pumps for Saint Laurent

Zendaya Goes Bold in a Black Cutout Floor-Length Dress and Matching Crystal-Embellished Pumps for Saint Laurent

Dakota Johnson Suits Up in Green Satin Outfit With Crystal-Embellished Cutout Pumps for W Magazine Party

The Grammy winner has also made a new for herself within the fashion industry. In 2020, she created her own capsule collection with Fashion Nova. And in 2019, she became a brand ambassador for Coach.

Click through the gallery to see Thee Stallion’s style evolution. 

Charles David Poison Pump
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Charles David Poison Pump, $50.

 

Marc Fisher Christy Pointy Toe Pump

To Buy: Marc Fisher Christy Pointy Toe Pump, $99

 

Good American Cinder-F*cking-Rella Pump

To Buy: Good American Cinder-F*cking-Rella Pump, $195

uin Sponsored By uin Footwear

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’

Spanish designer brand uin Footwear talks travel shoes and forthcoming trends.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad