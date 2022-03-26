Megan Thee Stallion Is Pretty in Pink Wearing a Diesel Minidress Coordinated with Matching Pointy Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

There is no color that Megan Thee Stallion can’t pose in.

The “Savage” rapper shared a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed her modeling a sleek look suitable for the Houston musician.

For the outfit, Thee Stallion went with a pink minidress from Diesel that featured the brand’s emblem in the middle of the garment in shiny chrome. The garment had a high neckline and a halter design.

As for accessories, she went with a metallic pink shoulder bag emblazoned with the brand’s signature “D”. Also, she wore a pair of multicolored hoops and a couple of diamond rings.

To ground everything, she went with a pair of shiny pink pumps from Christian Louboutin. The shoes had a pointed-toe silhouette and had a height of approximately four inches for a modern yet streamlined finish.

When it comes to the “Realer” rapper’s clothing aesthetic, she tends to fancy stylish and edgy silhouettes that she displays on her Instagram feed and on stage alike. For example, she recently wore a black high-slit strapless gown paired with pointy pumps at the iHeartRadio Music Awards for a fresh take on old Hollywood glamour. Also, during New York Fashion Week, she wore an all-black leather look consisting of a trench, corset and matching mini skirt paired with black pointy booties for a uniform look while sitting front row at the Coach fall 22 runway.

Related Zoe Kravitz Goes Casual Chic in a Sheer Black Top, Straight Jeans and Black Pointy Pumps for Saint Laurent Zendaya Goes Bold in a Black Cutout Floor-Length Dress and Matching Crystal-Embellished Pumps for Saint Laurent Dakota Johnson Suits Up in Green Satin Outfit With Crystal-Embellished Cutout Pumps for W Magazine Party

The Grammy winner has also made a new for herself within the fashion industry. In 2020, she created her own capsule collection with Fashion Nova. And in 2019, she became a brand ambassador for Coach.

Click through the gallery to see Thee Stallion’s style evolution.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Charles David Poison Pump, $50.

To Buy: Marc Fisher Christy Pointy Toe Pump, $99.

To Buy: Good American Cinder-F*cking-Rella Pump, $195.