Megan Thee Stallion Commands Attention in Bedazzled Bodysuit & Boots at Parklife Festival 2022

As the ultimate hot girl, Megan Thee Stallion didn’t hold back as she performed yesterday in Manchester, UK, at the Parklife Festival.

For the occasion, she donned a bodysuit covered in gems, with a bustier that incorporated cutouts across the straps. There was a mesh fabric weaving between each cutout, giving the illusion of skin. Across the waist of the bodysuit were geometric patterns with multiple stripes and diamond shapes across the lower part of the suit.

Megan Thee Stallion performing at Parklife Festival in Manchester, UK, on June 12, 2022.</p> <p> CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Stallion went for a smoky eye with a cut crease, most of the hues in the look being black besides the reflections of purple near the corner of her eye. To go with this smoldering look, she wore a nude pink lip with a liner that really made the makeup come to life.

For shoes, she chose a lace-up boot silhouette in black. However, a leather knee-high boot, perhaps, with similar black embellishments used on the bodysuit would keep the look more cohesive.

Megan Thee Stallion performing at Parklife Festival in Manchester, UK, on June 12, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The “Body” rapper is known for her use of bodysuits and favors cutout details. At the Billboard Music Awards 2022, she wore a full Mugler number, which was a similar to the one she wore to this festival. At Coachella, she wore a lilac cutout bodysuit that also fit the theme of the one she’s wearing here.

