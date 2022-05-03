Megan Thee Stallion Serves Risky Monochrome Moment In Leather Mini Dress & Gold Chain Strap Sandals at Met Gala After-Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Megan Thee Stallion had all eyes on her as she made her way to the Cipriani Met Gala after-party in New York City on Monday night. The self-proclaimed Hot Girl was spotted out with her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine.

The “Savage” hitmaker was dressed to impress in a full Moschino ensemble. Megan’s outfit consisted of a low-cut mini dress. She teamed the short frock with a matching leather jacket that was also designed by Italian luxury fashion house.

To take things up notch, the three-time Grammy Award-winning rapper complemented her look with a bevy of gold jewels including, chunky layered necklaces and a Moschino chain belt. Megan also added futuristic shades, which helped to show off her metallic eyeshadow and smoky wing.

Completing her outfit was a pair of gold sandals. The high heels featured a wide chain strap across the toe and around the ankle. The statement silhouette also included a square outer sole and a small black heel.

Megan tapped Moschino for her 2022 Met Gala look. The entertainer channeled a golden bird for her second appearance at the annual fashion benefit gala. The entertainer arrived at the star-studded event in a crystal-embellished gold gown and heeled sandals.

