Megan Thee Stallion Serves Style in Latex Bodysuit on New York Magazine’s Fall Preview Cover

Megan Thee Stallion has graced the cover of New York Magazine’s Fall Preview Issue in style.

The rapper is on the cover wearing an Andreas Krontahler for Vivienne Westwood corset dress in white silk, an Atsuko Kudo bonded latex body suit, bonded latex gloves, bonded latex leggings, and archived Vivienne Westwood pumps.

She appears almost like a sculpture in the unique creation by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood, contrasted by latex adding to the ownership of her sexuality the rapper has become well known for. The cover was just the beginning of the stylish spread styled by Jessica Willis, the style director for New York Magazine and The Cut.

Another of Megan’s looks included an Atsuko Kudo black restricted strapless bodysuit, and a GMBH wool coat with fur collar coordinated with an over-knee boot in black and white pleather. The spread was heavy on the color black, as also evidenced by a black Tom Ford cutout gown accessorized with Patricia Von Musulin satin-finish 18-karat oval hoop earrings.

Fashion designer Atsuko Kudo was well highlighted in this spread. Her bonded latex leggings and gloves were also paired with an Alaïa wool scarf coat in navy, blue, and red, and the Vivienne Westwood pumps. Kudo is famous for her luxury latex clothing worn by other top celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Lady Gaga, and Beyoncé.

Megan’s hat game was also noticeable, with a boater hat from Schiaparelli paired with a rhinestone top with black velvet finishing from Schiaparelli with accessories including a black choker and velvet bracelets. The footwear for this look was a pair of gold liquid metal leather mules by Jimmy Choo.

If it wasn’t any secret, Megan loves a good bodysuit. She wore one more from Balenciaga in black spandex alongside a silver faux fur coat and linked earrings. The spread closes with an elegant backshot of her hugging herself wearing an almost translucent gown from Interior.

