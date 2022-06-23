Megan Thee Stallion Is Flamin’ Hot In Red Bodycon Dress With Lace-Up Heels at Cannes Lions Festival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Megan Thee Stallion was flamin’ hot as she arrived at her “If You’re Not First, You’re Last” panel during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France today. The global event celebrates those working in creative communications, advertising and tech industries.

The Houston-bred rapper looked stunning for the occasion, stepping out in a skintight red dress. The long-sleeve bodycon number fell delicately off-the-shoulder, featured ruched detailing throughout and had a snug hemline.

Megan Thee Stallion attends a meeting during Cannes Lions Festival in France on June 23, 2022. CREDIT: Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com

Megan Thee Stallion at a meeting during Cannes Lions Festival in France on June 23, 2022. CREDIT: Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com

To accentuate the look, the “Plan B” hitmaker styled her long and lustrous tresses straight. Another eye-catching detail came from her oversized hoops, which also had dangling charms on the end. As for glam, she opted for a shimmery smokey eye and a glossy pout.

Rounding out the Grammy Award winner’s look was a pair of red lace up heels. The strappy style wrapped tightly around her ankles and sat atop a thin stiletto heel. Strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs. The stylish silhouette is a staple shoe of the warmer months and can be any heel height for versatile wear.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the Cannes Lions Festival in France on June 23, 2022. CREDIT: Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com

Megan Thee Stallion is one of the most influential rappers in hip hop today. Whether she’s dripped out in designer or trendy affordable pieces, the self-proclaimed Hot Girl always brings the heat. Apart from her head-turning looks, she has also made a name for herself in the fashion industry creating her own capsule collection with Fashion Nova and starring in campaigns for Coach.

