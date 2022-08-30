Megan Thee Stallion Makes a Bright Statement in Multicolored Cutout Catsuit & Orange Heels

Megan Thee Stallion donned a rainbow outfit from head to toe. The rapper posted a video to her Instagram on Monday showing off her going out look.

For her evening, she wore a colorful catsuit. Her fitted garment featured long sleeves and an off-the-shoulder neckline, and was covered in colors like yellow, red, light blue and green. The catsuit also featured lots of cutouts along the bodice, arms and legs as well as a lace-up design.

While the garment was the main focus of her look, Megan also accessorized with small stud earrings, a few rings and a large, sparkly cross necklace. She also carried a small neon pink purse.

The “Traumazine” musician added bright shoes to complete the look. She slipped into a pair of orange strappy sandals that made a few cameos in the video she posted to social media. The shoes featured a thick strap across the toes and a heel that added at least 4 inches to Megan’s height.

Megan often makes bold shoe statements, much like her most recent style. She’s known to rock a sharp pump, platform sandals and heeled boots from a range of top brands, including Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet. Off stage, she also wears colorful sneakers by brands including Giuseppe Zanotti. Aside from wearing bold shoes, she’s also starred in campaigns for Coach, Puma and Nike, and launched a collaborative line with Fashion Nova in 2021.

