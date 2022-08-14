Megan Thee Stallion Shines in Printed Crop Top, Short Shorts and Sky-High Disco Platforms

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Megan Thee Stallion took on New York City in bold style this week, with equally bold heels to boot.

The Grammy Award-winning musician arrived in Rockefeller Plaza while shopping at the record store Rough Trade on Saturday, wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier crop top and matching short shorts. Each piece featured a gauzy sheer texture, overlaid with mixed patterns in hues of red, blue and green. Completing the “Body” rapper’s ensemble was a matching scarf tied around her head, as well as a thick silver cuff bracelet, stacked beadchain necklaces and thin hoop earrings.

Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the Rough Trade record store in Rockefeller Plaza in New York City on Aug. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

The “Plan B” rapper elevated her ensemble with a pair of Stuart Weitzman platform sandals. Her $550 Skyhigh style, part of the brand’s 2022 Pride capsule collection, featured metallic orange uppers with 5.75-inch block heels, thick platform soles and adjustable ankle straps. The pair added a glamorous finish to her outfit that was bold and sleek; however, it also contained a charitable twist through the brand’s partnership with the It Gets Better Project.

A closer look at Megan Thee Stallion’s platform sandals. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Stuart Weitzman’s Skyhigh platform sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Platform sandals like Megan Thee Stallion’s are a top footwear trend during the high heel renaissance, due to their balance and comfort from thick soles and secure upper straps. Pairs with stiletto and block heels are the most popular, as seen in new collections from Larroudé, Schutz and Nodaleto.

Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the Rough Trade record store in Rockefeller Plaza in New York City on Aug. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Megan Thee Stallion often goes for bold. The “Legendary” judge often slips into sharp pumps, platform sandals and heeled boots from a range of top brands, including Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet. Off-duty, she also wears colorful sneakers by brands including Giuseppe Zanotti. Aside from wearing bold shoes, she’s also starred in campaigns for Coach, Puma and Nike, and launched a collaborative line with Fashion Nova in 2021.

