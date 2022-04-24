Megan Thee Stallion Dominates Coachella in Geometric Cutout Bodysuit & Green Boots

Megan Thee Stallion stormed the Coachella stage last night in Indio, Calif., and gave a knockout performance in an impressive outfit.

Megan Thee Stallion at Coachella Music Festival 2022. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

The rapper wore a bodysuit on stage in a neon green shade that had nude-illusion effects. The bodysuit had a high neckline and was slightly shimmery, featuring geometric cutouts on the bodice and waistline. It was fitted and bright, surely eye-catching even from way deep into the crowd.

Megan moved and grooved, rapping and dancing in the number, the fabric shining under the stage lights. The geometric shape of the outfit is flattering and extremely intense, thanks to the stage lights. The outfit within itself is a spectacle, and one worth watching.

The choice of a bodysuit is a smart one given the nature of the performance. Whether she’s jumping, squatting or dancing, the construction allowed the performer to move without a hitch.

The Grammy winner wore little to no accessories, keeping things simple. She had her hair down in tight curls parted in the middle. Her makeup was neutral, save for her eyeshadow which matched the green in the bodysuit. Her nails were long and pink, complementing the green in her ensemble.

Megan Thee Stallion at Coachella Music Festival 2022. CREDIT: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Megan’s shoes were an equally smart choice in matching green metallic boots, tying everything together in a seamless way. It’s all about comfort when it comes to live performances. While drama is nice, a stable shoe helps with mobility while looking aesthetically pleasing, too. It’s the best way to give a great performance while looking extremely stylish.

Megan Thee Stallion at Coachella Music Festival 2022. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

