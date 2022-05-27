Megan Thee Stallion Impressively Dips & Pops in Football Game With Cardi B in Chunky Sneakers On ‘Cardi Tries’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Megan Thee Stallion got sporty with Cardi B for her TV show “Cardi Tries.”

The two rappers shed their glamour, teaming up with some professionals to try their hand at football.

The unscripted show “Cardi Tries” allows rapper Cardi B to try new things in each episode with special guests. The global sensation has tried everything from ballet to tattooing, taking television to the next level with her quirky catchphrases and hilarious banter.

In the newest episode available on Facebook Messanger, the star teamed up with “WAP” collaborator and fan-favorite Megan Thee Stallion to show off their athletic side with the LA Chargers.

Megan and Cardi can be seen dressed in athletic garb, fitting for the sporty challenge at hand. In the teaser video posted to Megan’s Instagram today, she wore a blue cropped jersey with accents of white and yellow, all from the Chargers color palette.

Megan wore white cut-off cotton shorts to seal the deal. The star stole the show with chunky white sneakers, allowing her to tackle and run to her heart’s content.

Beside her, Cardi wore the same jersey but not cropped with yellow leggings. The rapper finished off her look with white and yellow striped socks and white sneakers.

In another shot, the rapper wore full black, white, and yellow shoulder pads over a white crop top, settling for some athletic Nike shorts for bottoms.

Cardi stood behind her, wearing a yellow top under another armored shoulder pad. The “Money” rapper also wore the same yellow leggings she had on in the previous clip. The outfits were a touchdown with fans and surely put them in the mood for a sporty day on the field.

