Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Her Birthday in Sequin, Cut-Out Minidress

Megan Thee Stallion makes an edgy statement for her birthday festivities. The “Realer” rapper shared a photos on Instagram Thursday that showed a recap of the musician celebrating her big day.

For the outfit, Thee Stallion wore a monochromatic outfit consisting of a black fuzzy cropped coat. Underneath, she slipped on a black dress that featured a halter design and peek-a-boo cutouts that elevated her eccentric look. The dress included sequins for a sparkly moment. She accessorized with a glittering ring, and her baby pink nail polish added a nice pop of color to her dark attire.

Although her shoes weren’t in the shots, it’s safe to say that “Hot Girl Meg” would’ve worn sleek heeled sandals, pumps or boots that aligned with her vibe and added round out her appearance.

The “Hot Girl Coach” has a trendy and modern fashion aesthetic that allows her to play with dimensions and fit while also placing an emphasis on intricate garments. For example, recently, we’ve seen the “Savage” rapper wear a black leather corset look while she sat front row at the Coach runway show during NYFW. And we’ve also seen the rapper wear a cutout crop top and pants paired with Prada sandals for a relaxed feel.

The Grammy winner has also made a new for herself within the fashion industry. In 2020, she created her own capsule collection with Fashion Nova. And in 2019, she became a brand ambassador for Coach.

