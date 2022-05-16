Megan Thee Stallion Takes a Risk in Thong Bodysuit and Lace-Up Boots to Perform at Billboard Music Award 2022

Megan Thee Stallion took sleek style to new heights while performing at the Billboard Music Awards. The Grammy-winning artist sang her new song “Plan B” shortly after winning the Billboard Award for Top Rap Female Artist on Sunday night’s ceremony in Las Vegas.

The “Body” singer took the stage by storm in a slick, slim-fitting bodysuit. The black one-piece featured thin top straps and numerous geometric cutouts, creating the illusion of shadowy lines across the singer’s body. An equally strappy back thong silhouette and long side straps completed her ensemble. Adding to her ensemble’s drama were dancers in sleek black bodysuits, leotards and trousers, plus fire displays shooting from the stage.

Megan Thee Stallion performs “Plan B” at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15, 2022. CREDIT: Brian Friedman for Billboard

When it came to footwear, the “hot girl coach” boosted her look in a pair of black ankle boots. The lace-up style included ridged soles for added traction, plus slightly pointed toes and leather uppers. The shoes streamlined Megan’s look from its’ dark color palette, while still allowing her to dance and move onstage more easily. The style was a sharp departure from her initial footwear of choice while arriving on the red carpet: a pair of sharp open-toed stiletto heels.

The Billboard Music Awards are back in Las Vegas, celebrating music’s biggest stars and Diddy is taking the stage as host. The BBMAs will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, in addition to streaming live on Peacock.

Before the televised ceremony has kicked off winners have already been announced, including Drake, who took home five awards for top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album so far. Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West, meanwhile, won six each. Other top nominees include Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd. Tonight’s performers include Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Miranda Lambert, Travis Scott, as well as Mary J. Blige, who will receive the Billboard Icon Award.

