Megan Thee Stallion Serves Beach Bombshell Glamour in Edgy Neon Swimsuit and Platform Sandals

Megan Thee Stallion serves edgy vibes with her latest look.

The “Savage” rapper posted a photoset on Instagram today that showed her wearing an outfit suitable for a glamorous summer. The photos were in promotion of her new song that’s releasing on Friday titled “Lick” in collaboration with Shenseea. For the ensemble, “Hot Girl Meg” opted for a pink and orange color block swimsuit that featured a cutout design and gave off beach bombshell energy. She accessorized with a pair of sleek black sunglasses, double hoop earrings and a bold orange ring.

When it came down to the shoes, Megan opted for a pair of orange platform sandals that elevated her moment while also unifying her sassy vibe.

Megan Thee Stallion has an affinity for trendy and modern clothing that allows her to play with dimensions and fit. On her Instagram feed and on sidewalks and in music videos alike, Meg gravitates towards bodycon dresses, printed separates, matching sets, intricate leatherwear, fluffy separates and tailored pieces. On the footwear front, she usually slips her feet into sandals, sharp pumps, effective sneakers and flats.

The Grammy winner has also made a new for herself within the fashion industry. In 2020, she created her own capsule collection with Fashion Nova. And in 2019, she became a brand ambassador for Coach.

