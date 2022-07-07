Megan Rapinoe Honors Brittney Grinner With Tribute Suit for Presidential Medal of Freedom from Joe Biden

On Thursday, President Joe Biden presented the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 17 people at The White House today. The Presidential Medal of Freedom is an award bestowed by the President of the United States to recognize individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.

Megan Rapinoe, Fred Gray, Steve Jobs and Simone Biles were among the individuals to receive the prestigious award. Rapinoe is the first soccer player and sixth female athlete to receive the honor. The Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Cup Winner showed her support for Britney Grinner, who has been detained in Russia since February and pleaded guilty to charges for carrying vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage. Rapinoe wore a white suit featuring Grinner’s initials and a flower, both embroidered on the lapel.

President Joe Biden awards the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Megan Rapinoe at the White House in Washington, D.C. on July 7, 2022. CREDIT: AP

The 37-year-old Olympic athlete stuck to a monochromatic aesthetic by completing the sharp set with a white tank top. As for footwear, Rapinoe tied her look together with black loafers. The slip-on shoe style had a round toe, gold embellishment at the center, chunky outsole and stacked block heel.